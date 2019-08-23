|
Margaret Peacefully at her home on August 14th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Margaret, aged 79 years, the much loved and treasured mum of Ian, Mark and Kathy, cherished nanna of Kayleigh, Natalie, Georgie, Oliver, Chloe, Jodie and Roisin, a proud great nanna, dearly loved sister of David and wife Gillian, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her home on her 80th birthday, Tuesday, 27th August at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired are being for received for Bosom Friends, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
