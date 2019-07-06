|
|
|
ROBINSON Margaret On Tuesday 2nd July 2019, passed away, aged 80.
Margaret was the beloved
Sister of Liz, Aunt of Simon,
Mark and David Howell and
a dear friend to many.
Her gentle, caring nature and sense of humour will be sadly missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Woodside Rest Home, who made her final years so joyful.
Margaret's funeral service will be held in St Leonards Church, Padium, today at 9.45am,
followed by committal at
Padium Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, however donations in loving memory of Margaret,
will be accepted on behalf of Tearfund.
Published in Burnley Express on July 6, 2019