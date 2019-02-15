|
|
|
Robinson (nee Fyles)
Margaret Peacefully in Bank Hall Care Home on Sunday, 10th February, 2019, Margaret, aged 77 years, beloved and devoted wife to the late David, much loved mum to Steven, Julie, Elaine and Ian, mother in law to Alison, Leonard, Lindon and Jackie, loving grandma to Laura, Lois, Libby and Logan, loved sister in law to Hilary, cherished auntie to Philip, Stewart and Philip. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Margaret's service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 22nd February at 3-40 p.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More