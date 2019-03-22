Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pilkington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pilkington

Notice Condolences

Margaret Pilkington Notice
PILKINGTON (nee Howarth)
Margaret Peacefully in the Grange Care Home on Sunday, 10th March, 2019, Margaret, aged 80 years, beloved and devoted wife to Harry, adored mum to Sally and John, mother in law to John, cherished grandma to Scott, Fay, Daisy and Flora, loved sister to Mary, sister in law to David, loving auntie to Liza, Sarah, Helen and the late Roger, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Monday, 1st April for cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at St Mary's and All Saints' Church, Whalley at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for the and Pancreatic Cancer UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now