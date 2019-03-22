|
PILKINGTON (nee Howarth)
Margaret Peacefully in the Grange Care Home on Sunday, 10th March, 2019, Margaret, aged 80 years, beloved and devoted wife to Harry, adored mum to Sally and John, mother in law to John, cherished grandma to Scott, Fay, Daisy and Flora, loved sister to Mary, sister in law to David, loving auntie to Liza, Sarah, Helen and the late Roger, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Monday, 1st April for cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at St Mary's and All Saints' Church, Whalley at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for the and Pancreatic Cancer UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
