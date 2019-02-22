|
|
|
PENNINGTON Margaret Anne On Monday 11th February 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home, Margaret aged 77 years of Burnley. Daughter of the late John and Doris, sister to John, sister in law to Kath, Auntie to John and Jayne and great aunt to Harvey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40 am. Fr. Roger Parker will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for the BHF c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
