Oldfield Margaret Margaret's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to British Heart Foundation and Silverline. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses on A&E and the Acute Medical Unit 'A' at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance and support.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019