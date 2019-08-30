|
|
|
OLDFIELD (nee Hartley)
Margaret Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on August 25th, 2019, Margaret, aged 93 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Wally, dearly loved and auntie of Derek, Phyllis, Andrew and Jennifer, also a cherished great auntie and great great auntie.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 6th September at
10-50a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20a.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to British Heart Foundation or Silver Line, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019