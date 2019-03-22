Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
HINDLE Margaret Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday, 12th March, 2019, Margaret, aged 71 years, loved sister to the late Janet, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. Service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 26th March at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
