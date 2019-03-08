Home

Margaret Harrison

Margaret Harrison Notice
HARRISON Margaret
Nee Lord On Wednesday February 27th, 2019, peacefully at Mapleford Nursing Home, Margaret,
aged 82 years, of Nelson.
Much loved mum of Lyn and Steven, loved mother-in-law of Gary and Michaela, loving grandma to George and Ellie,
Paul and Johnathan.
A funeral service was held yesterday Thursday March 7th, 2019 at St. John's Church, Read, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
The Rev. R. Fielding officiated.
Donations, if desired,
are being received for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
