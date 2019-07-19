|
|
|
GREENWOOD (née Hope)
Margaret On July 10th 2019,
peacefully aged 87 years,
the dearly beloved wife of John,
much loved mother of Sue,
cherished grandma of Kimberley
and precious great grandma
of Rupert, Wilfred and Eleanora
also a dear auntie and lovely friend
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at 1pm on Thursday July 25th at
Padiham Unitarian Chapel,
prior to a committal service
at Burnley Crematorium.
No flowers by family request but
donations if desired may be made
to the British Heart Foundation,
Macmillan Cancer Support and
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019