Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:00
Padiham Unitarian Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Margaret Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD (née Hope)
Margaret On July 10th 2019,
peacefully aged 87 years,
the dearly beloved wife of John,
much loved mother of Sue,
cherished grandma of Kimberley
and precious great grandma
of Rupert, Wilfred and Eleanora
also a dear auntie and lovely friend
who will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place
at 1pm on Thursday July 25th at
Padiham Unitarian Chapel,
prior to a committal service
at Burnley Crematorium.
No flowers by family request but
donations if desired may be made
to the British Heart Foundation,
Macmillan Cancer Support and
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.