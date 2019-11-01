Home

FOSTER (nee Parker)
Margaret Cathleen Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Cathleen, who passed away peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 and with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 77 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Andrew, Catherine, Louise, Nicholas and the late Richard, a dear mother in law to Gaynor, Stephen and Kate, cherished grandma to Alex, Eleanor, Matthew, Amy, Lewis, Emily, Joe, Ben and Isobel, dearly loved sister of the late Stuart, a loved sister in law to Chris and Pam, also a very dear auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Cathleen's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's RC Church followed by interment at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019
