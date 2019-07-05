|
Farrow (nee Castle)
Margaret Eva Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019, Margaret, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, special mum to Sheila and David, dearest mother in law to Bev and the late Ian, a proud grandma, great grandma, loving sister, auntie and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral service will be held at St Stephen's Church, on Wednesday, 10th July at
12-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St Peter's Church or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019