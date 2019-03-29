|
CLEGG Margaret Thelma
Nee Case On Friday March 22nd 2019, peacefully at home with her
loving family around her,
Thelma aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Margaret and Alison, dear mother in law of Steven and David, treasured nana of Louise and Christopher, great nana of Emily, William and Ava and dear sister of Elizabeth.
To celebrate the life of Thelma,
a funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Briercliffe on
Friday 5th April at 1.00pm, prior to cremation at Burnley at 2.20pm.
The family would like you to wear bright colours, family flowers only please donations most welcome in memory of Thelma for Pendleside Hospice c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley
Tel 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
