Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Margaret Barker Notice
BARKER Margaret Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday, 10th March, 2019, Margaret, aged 91 years, the most beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother to Peter, special mother in law to Susan, proud grandma to Christopher, Adrian and Daniel, loved great grandma to Lucas, Brett, Caleb and Ashton, and a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 16th March at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m.
Family flowers only please or donations, if so desired, are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
