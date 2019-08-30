Home

ALTON Margaret Margaret's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice following their sad loss.
Special thanks to the staff of Jalna Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Margaret. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance, dignified care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019
