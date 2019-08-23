|
Alton (nee Gorman)
Margaret Peacefully in her sleep on August 17th, 2019, in Jalna Care Home, Margaret, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Geoff, loving mother of David and Stuart, dear mother in law to Margaret and Hazel, very special grandma of Jonathan and Lucy, Andrew and Wendy, proud great grandma of Caitlin and Rebecca, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 27th August at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
