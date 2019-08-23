Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Alton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Alton

Notice Condolences

Margaret Alton Notice
Alton (nee Gorman)
Margaret Peacefully in her sleep on August 17th, 2019, in Jalna Care Home, Margaret, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Geoff, loving mother of David and Stuart, dear mother in law to Margaret and Hazel, very special grandma of Jonathan and Lucy, Andrew and Wendy, proud great grandma of Caitlin and Rebecca, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 27th August at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now