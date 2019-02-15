ALMOND Margaret On Friday February 8th 2019,

Margaret Almond passed away

peacefully, aged 96 years.



Margaret was the dearly

beloved wife of the late Fred,

loving mum of Kathleen and Susan,

cherished grandma

of Lucy and Julie and

the very dear great grandma

of Vicky, Lee and Keira.



For over twenty years,

Margaret was the postmistress

in Higham and a long time exhibitor at the Higham Exhibition of which she was a founding member over forty five years ago. She will be sadly missed by all

who knew and loved her.

Her funeral service will be held in

St John's Church, Higham on

Tuesday February 19th at 1.15pm followed by committal at

Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only please,

however, donations in loving

remembrance of Margaret

will be most gratefully accepted

on behalf of the Guide Dogs

for the Blind Association.



Enquiries please to

Bertwistle's Funeral Service,

46 Burnley Road, Padiham.

Tel 01282 771628 Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More