|
|
|
ALMOND Margaret On Friday February 8th 2019,
Margaret Almond passed away
peacefully, aged 96 years.
Margaret was the dearly
beloved wife of the late Fred,
loving mum of Kathleen and Susan,
cherished grandma
of Lucy and Julie and
the very dear great grandma
of Vicky, Lee and Keira.
For over twenty years,
Margaret was the postmistress
in Higham and a long time exhibitor at the Higham Exhibition of which she was a founding member over forty five years ago. She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Her funeral service will be held in
St John's Church, Higham on
Tuesday February 19th at 1.15pm followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving
remembrance of Margaret
will be most gratefully accepted
on behalf of the Guide Dogs
for the Blind Association.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More