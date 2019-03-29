|
ROYAL (formerly Hamer)
(nee Roberts)
Lynn Peacefully at home on 24th March, 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 62 years, loving wife of Mick, most beautiful mum to Michael, Darren, Ben, Jordan and Katie, a cherished grandma, dearly loved daughter of Joan and the late Norman, also a very special sister, sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. Lynn's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 2nd April at
11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Bright colours to be worn as per the family request. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
