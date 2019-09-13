Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Lynn Fleming

Lynn Fleming Notice
Fleming (nee Butterworth)
Lynn Peacefully at her home on September 10th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Lynn,
aged 57 years, the most precious mum of Leanne, Kirsty, Adrian, Claire and Jack, a dearly loved
mother in law, cherished and adored grandma, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and beautiful friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lynn's funeral cortege
will leave from her home on
Tuesday, 17th September at
10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 10-30 a.m. Flowers welcome or donations if desired are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
