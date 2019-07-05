|
|
|
Howarth Louisa (Lou) Peacefully on June 28th 2019 at home in Clitheroe and fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Louisa aged 92 years, late of Stockbridge Road, Padiham.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charles, much loved mum of Christopher and Jeanette,
loving mother-in-law of Gillian and Andy, a devoted grandma and great grandma, also a
good friend of Carol.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Reception into
St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Lowergate, Clitheroe,
BB7 1BE will take place on
Tuesday July 16th at 5pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday July 17th at 10.30am followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Louisa
if so desired may be given for
and sent directly to the
St. Vincent de Paul Society,
c/o Treasurer Andrew Brown, Townhead Barn, Downham Road, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AU.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019