Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Louisa Harrison

Louisa Harrison Notice
HARRISON (nee Sangster)
Louisa Margaret Peacefully in Woodside Care Home on May 28th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Louisa, aged 97 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved and treasured mum of Karen and Christine, dearest mother in law to Kenny and Mick, cherished grandma of Paul, Glyn, Arron and Terri, also a proud great grandma, dear sister, sister in law, auntie and much loved friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Louisa's funeral cortege will leave from her granddaughters' home on Tuesday, June 11th at 11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Friends of Woodside Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
