DAVIES Lorraine Joan and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations received at this very sad time. Special thanks to Lynn for her support throughout, to the staff on Ward C18a, Royal Blackburn Hospital, for their loving care, to Rev. Stephen Adesanya and the choir of St Cuthbert's for such a lovely comforting service and finally thank you to Stephen and all the staff of Alderson and Horan for their compassionate arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019