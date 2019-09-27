|
Davies (nee Robinson)
Lorraine Dr Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on September 15th 2019, with her loving family by her side, Lorraine, aged 60 years.
The dearly loved daughter of Joan and the late Bill, very special sister of Jacqueline, Annette, Andre, Darryll, Michelle, Tommy, Michael and Emma, also a dear sister in law, auntie, cousin and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lorraine's funeral cortege will leave from her mother's home on Tuesday, 1st October at 10-10am for service in St Cuthbert's Church at 10-30am followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations are being received to the Cats Protection, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019