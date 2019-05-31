Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Lorraine Allan

Lorraine Allan Notice
ALLAN (nee Hutchinson)
Lorraine Anne
(Dr) BVSc MRCVS Suddenly on Saturday, 25th May, 2019 after a very short illness and with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Lorraine, aged 69 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Robert, most precious mum of Helen and Robert, dear mother in law to Catherine, cherished grandma of Robert and Abigail, very special sister of John and the late Ian, also a dearly loved sister in law, auntie, cousin and much loved and respected friend and work colleague who will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart RC Church, Preston followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
