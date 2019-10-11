Home

Lisa Cowgill

COWGILL Lisa Colin and Marjorie would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to both Ann Conroy Trust and Pendleside Hospice received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Lisa, her twin sister, Stuart, Helen, Anita Howarth, Helen and Michelle Lund who have lovingly cared for her for 30 years. Thanks also to Revd.
Julie Smith for her kind and comforting ministrations and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their help and guidance.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
