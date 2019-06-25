|
BANKS Leslie Alan
(Les) Peacefully on June 18th 2019 in hospital and surrounded
by his family.
Les aged 73 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Burnley.
The dearly loved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Sharon and Stuart, loving father-in-law of Audra and Greg, also a dearest grandad of Anthony, Adam, Marsha and Jordan.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. A Memorial Service will take place at Hurstwood Church, Hurstwood, Worsthorne, Burnley, BB10 3LF on Friday 28th June at 9.30am followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Les if so desired may be given for Clitheroe Stroke Club and may be given
to a family member.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on June 25, 2019
