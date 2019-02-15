|
|
|
Unsworth Leanne Tragically on 4th January, 2019, Leanne, aged 40 years, the dearly loved mum of Paige, Louise and Adam, cherished mama of
Gracey-Mae and Lucas, precious daughter of Margaret and the late Ivan, also a dearly loved niece, cousin and lovely friend to many. Leanne's service and committal will be held on Monday, 18th February at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Victim Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More