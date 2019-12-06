|
THORNTON Kenneth Valentine
(Ken) Passed away peacefully at his home on December 2nd, 2019, with his loving family by his side, aged 93 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Annette, loving and treasured father of Gail, Joe and Kim, dear father in law to Frank and Peter, also a much loved and well respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ken's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 12th December at 10-20 a.m. for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 10-45 a.m. followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium at
12-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019