|
|
|
Walker Keith John Karen, Chris, Matt and Becca wish to thank all relatives, neighbours and work colleagues for the kind expression of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward C18 of the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, the District Nursing team,
the Palliative Care Nurse, Colleen and the Doctors and reception staff at Pendle View Medical Centre. Finally thanks to all
who attended the funeral and for the donations received for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019