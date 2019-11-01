Home

Keith Walker

Notice Condolences

Keith Walker Notice
Walker Keith John Keith aged 58, died peacefully
at his home on the
Thursday 24th October 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Keith beloved husband of Karen, treasured Father to Chris, Matt, Becca, loved Brother of Wendy will be sadly missed. Also precious son in law, brother in law, adored Uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 7th November, 2019 at 1.40 pm at Burnley Crematorium. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019
