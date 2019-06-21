|
|
|
SMITH Keith Peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital on June 16th 2019,
Keith aged 80 years. The dearly loved and devoted husband of Sheila, much loved and treasured dad of Carole, David, Mark, Andrea, Keith and the late Angela; also a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad,
dearly loved brother of Jean, brother in law to Colin and June and a wonderful uncle and a respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Keith's funeral cortege will leave from his daughter's home on Tuesday, 25th June at 1-45pm for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2pm. There will be flowers or donations if desired are being received to Guide Dogs for the Blind, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
Read More