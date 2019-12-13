|
Pickering Keith Anthony Keith's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH). Special thanks to the staff on Ward C8 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the care and attention shown to Keith. Thank you to Fr Swift for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional arrangements and
dignified service.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019