Pickering Keith Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 23rd November, 2019, Keith, aged 62 years, beloved husband to Barbara, much loved dad to Daniel, Martin and Michelle, cherished grandad to Isobel, Emily, Holly and McKenzie, loved son to Keith, a loving brother and also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Keith's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 5th December at 12 noon for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Liverpool Heart & Chest Charity, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019