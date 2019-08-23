Home

Champ Funeral services
Bank House, Whalley Road
Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire BB5 5DY
(125) 439-0731
Keith Dodding

Notice Condolences

Keith Dodding Notice
DODDING Keith On 16th August 2019 peacefully in Springhill Care Home surrounded by his loving family, Keith,
aged 92 years, of Great Harwood, formerly of Dugdale Road, Burnley.
The dearly loved husband of Audrey, much loved father of Diana, Jane and Craig,
loving brother to Helen,
also a loving father-in-law, grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Keith's funeral service will be held on Thursday 29th August 2019 at Burnley Crematorium, Accrington Road, Burnley BB11 5QD at 3.40pm. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's
Research UK via champfunerals.com/obituaries. Enquiries to Champ Funeral Services, Clayton-le-Moors,
BB5 5DY (01254) 390731 [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
