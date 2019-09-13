|
Cowgill Keith Howarth On Monday September 9th, 2019,
Keith Cowgill,
passed away aged 84 years.
Keith was the devoted husband of Alice, treasured dad of Andrea, dear father-in-law of Malcolm
and dearly loved grandad of
Jamie and Christopher.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday September 20th
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Keith will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of Alzheimers Research UK.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019