(Doherty) Kathleen Mary Tony and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all friends, relatives and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, Mass Offerings, support and donations received in memory of Kathleen at this sad time. Special thanks to Fr. David Featherstone for the Requiem Mass, to K.S.C 100 Club for their hospitality and finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
