Young (Doherty)

Kathleen Mary Of your Charity pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen, who passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on September 21st 2019, with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged

73 years. The dearly loved and devoted wife of 51 long and happy years to Tony, much loved mum of Catherine and Stephen, dear mother in law of Philip and Hannah, very special and adored nana of Madeleine and Jacob, dearest daughter of Margaret and the late Joe, loving sister of Ken and Alan, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend of many people who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A rosary service will be held on Monday, 30th September at 7pm in our Chapel of Rest. Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 1st October at 1-40pm, for Requiem Mass at St Mary's

RC Church at 2pm, followed

by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3-40pm. Family flowers only, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019