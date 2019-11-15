Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Winchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Winchester

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Winchester Notice
WINCHESTER (nee Brennan)
Kathleen Peacefully in Dove Court, Kingfisher House, Friday, 8th November, 2019, Kathleen, aged 83 years. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Thursday, 21st November at
11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -