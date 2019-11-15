|
|
|
WINCHESTER (nee Brennan)
Kathleen Peacefully in Dove Court, Kingfisher House, Friday, 8th November, 2019, Kathleen, aged 83 years. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Thursday, 21st November at
11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019