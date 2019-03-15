Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
15:00
Kathleen Rimmer's home
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
RIMMER (nee Howker)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, Kath, aged 92 years, the devoted wife of the late Donald, much loved auntie to Roy, special aunt to Helen and Neil, and who will be sadly missed by all her friends. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Kath's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 18th March at 3-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
