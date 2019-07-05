|
NUTTER (nee Heap)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019, at Nelson Manon Care Home, Nelson and formerly of Cliviger, Kathleen, aged 92 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, dearest sister of the late Alvena, Alwyn and Kenneth, dearest sister in law to Harold, also a dearly loved auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave from her brother in laws home on Monday, 8th July at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019