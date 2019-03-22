|
MELVIN (nee Horner)
Kathleen (Kath) Passed away peacefully in the Victoria Care Home on Tuesday, 19th March, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Kath, aged 73 years, caring wife of the late Kenneth, loving mum to Susan, John, Michael and William, a dear mother in law to David, Michaela, Rachel and Angela, proud grandma to Damian, Beckie,
Tom, Lewis, Alfie, George and Harry, proud great grandma to
Lacey-Mai, Scarlett-Rose, a special sister, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Kath's funeral cortege will
leave from her own home on Wednesday, 27th March at 1-40 p.m. for Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist RC Church, 2 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for British Heart Foundation and Kidney Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
