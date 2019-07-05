MACAULAY (formerly Forbes)

(nee Holden)

Kathleen Peacefully in her own home, with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, 26th June 2019, Kath, aged 74 years, loving partner to Fletch and dear wife to the late John Macaulay and the late Leonard Forbes, much loved mum to Mark, Deborah and Brendan, mother in law to Jackie and Vicky, loved grandma and great grandma and a dear friend to many who will sadly missed by all who knew her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Kath's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 11th July at

9-40am for Requiem Mass at

St Mary Magdalene's RC Church at 10am, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-20am. Family flowers please, donations if so desired to Children with Cancer, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019