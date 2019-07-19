Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30
Lytham Methodist Church
Park Street
View Map
Kathleen Holyhead Notice
HOLYHEAD Kathleen Peacefully on 8th July 2019,
Kathleen
aged 91 years,
of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest,
much loved mum of
Avril, Martin and Paul,
dear mother in law, nana, great nana, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Lytham Methodist Church, Park Street, on Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired may be
sent to Guide Dogs c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019
