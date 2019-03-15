|
Hamza Kathleen Mary of The Orchard Heather Bank, Burnley, sadly passed away last week after a recent ilness.
Kathleen, born and raised
in Eastbourne moved to
Burnley in 2005.
One of 10 children, she grew up
to work in the cleaning industry.
Being married twice in
Eastbourne she then in
Burnley met her beloved Kevin.
Kathleen could often be
seen at Bingo in Burnley
which she loved,
also the odd flutter on the
horses and predicting
Burnleys football scores.
She leaves partner Kevin,
children Steve and Brian ,
4 Grand children an
3 Great Grandchildren.
The funeral is
Saturday 16th March
at Burnley Crematorium at
10.40am. Donations to charity
in lieu of flowers.
Funeral Director
Michael Churnside
for J.W. CHURNSIDE & SON Ltd.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
