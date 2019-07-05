Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Waddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Waddington

Notice Condolences

Katherine Waddington Notice
Waddington Katherine Janet In loving memory of Katherine, who sadly passed away on Friday, 21st June at Royal Blackburn Hospital, she was a loving mum to Laura and Jessica and will be sorely missed. Funeral will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 12th July at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Royal British Legion or Emmaus House, Burnley, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now