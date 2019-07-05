|
Waddington Katherine Janet In loving memory of Katherine, who sadly passed away on Friday, 21st June at Royal Blackburn Hospital, she was a loving mum to Laura and Jessica and will be sorely missed. Funeral will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 12th July at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Royal British Legion or Emmaus House, Burnley, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019