Kay Karen (née Moore) formerly of Rosehill Road, Burnley, died suddenly on 5th December 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved mother of Sarah, Sophie and Matthew, mother in law of John, Andrew and Rachel, grandmother of Lucas, Max, George, Alice, Emily, Lydia and Edith and sister of Susan. Funeral Service at South Leicestershire Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 3.00 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for
Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019