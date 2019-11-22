|
|
|
ARCHER Karen Elizabeth (SRN) On 14th November 2019, after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving family by her side, Karen aged 61 years. The most precious mum of Victoria Louise and Wayne Anthony, cherished nannie of Henry James, dearly beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Norma, much loved and adored niece of Sheila, dearest cousin to Andrew and Wendy and very much loved and truly respected friend of many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Karen's funeral cortege will leave from her daughter's home on Saturday,
23rd November at 10-10am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10-30am.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019