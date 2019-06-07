|
MEDLEY June
(Nee Cowgill) June, aged 80,
passed away peacefully at home
on Thursday May 30th 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Frank,
loving mum of John and Steven, devoted grandma and great grandma, dear mother in law, sister and friend to many others.
June's funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday June 12th at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations most welcome to
Cancer Research UK c/o
and all enquiries
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Road Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
