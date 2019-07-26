|
|
|
GREENWOOD Judith Mary
(née Bellis) SRN Husband Norman and daughter Helen wish to thank their neighbours for the kind
messages of support and cards of condolence.
We would also like to thank Father Alex and Rev. Kat for the very respectful and dignified service at St. Matthew's Church and committal at Burnley Crematorium.
We also wish to thank Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified service.
We also wish to thank all the family members who contributed to the service and their kind words of support and encouragement.
We also wish to thank Kathleen's Florist for such beautiful flowers and displays at the service.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019