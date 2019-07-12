|
GREENWOOD Judith Mary
(nee Bellis) SRN Judith died suddenly but peacefully at her home on Saturday 29th June, aged 76 years. She leaves her beloved husband Norman to whom she was married for 53 years. Also leaving her loving daughter Helen and sisters Christine, Susan and her brother John and their Families. Friend to many, especially Pat Broughton. The cortege will leave her home on Monday 15th July at 10.30am for a service at St Matthews Church at 11am, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12noon. Family flowers only please, any donations to the . All enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors. Tel: 01282 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019